Ahead of PTI rally: Punjab imposes Section 144, arrests underway

The Home Department of the Government of Punjab on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lahore, banning public gatherings, ahead of a rally scheduled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to kickstart its election campaign, reported Aaj News.

In a notification, the Home Department said “it has been observed that number of rallies and protests are held therein on daily basis at different places of District Lahore, which not only pose serious security threats but also disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.”

Imran says PTI to take on PDM, ‘its backers’ in Punjab, KP polls

There is also a history of terrorist activities in the rallies/ protests, wherein, a number of police officials and civilians embraced shahadat, it added.

“Hence, in the context of prevailing overall security situation in the wake of recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident.”

Imran ‘most popular leader’: Gallup survey

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for 7 days. In view of the facts stated above, it is essential to ensure security of the people and installations / buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquility.”

PTI had planned to kickstart its election campaign through a rally on Wednesday from Zaman Park to Data Darbar where party chief Imran Khan was expected to attend in person.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab Home Department asked PTI leaders in Lahore to take “extra precaution” in view of party’s rally in Lahore, saying such public gatherings in the face of security threats are “not advisable”.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated that the ban on political gatherings in Punjab is the new weapon of the fascist government.

“The imperialist forces have always been afraid of the people. The people of Pakistan have always fought for their rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI has completed the preparation of its rally, according to its official Twitter handle.

Following the Punjab government’s order, the police sealed roads near Zaman Park and arrested few PTI workers. It also stopped female participants through water cannons.

On the other hand, Imran summoned party leaders for an urgent meeting.

‘Government using police for its agenda’

Speaking to Aaj News, Fawad said that the arrests are illegal as people are being taken into custody without notices.

“Government is hiding behind closed doors and using police for its agenda but the public will stand for the country, constitution and true freedom.”

This government cannot escape public’s determination, he said.

Speaking about PTI’s election campaign, he stated that it will move as per schedule.

PTI workers will remain in legal, constitutional limits

Speaking to media, PTI leader Hammad Azhar stated that party workers will remain in their constitutional and legal limits even if police resorts to violence.

“Our legal team is searching a way out of this order and Imran will make an announcement shortly,” he said. “Arrests before elections cannot stop the movement. They are afraid of Imran Khan.”