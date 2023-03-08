AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Intra-day update: rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 11:51am
The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 277.38, an increase of Re0.49 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The gain comes after the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against the US dollar, on Tuesday.

In a key development, the country’s total (domestic and external) debt stocks rose to Rs55 trillion mark at the end of January because of massive borrowing and rupee depreciation.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central government’s total debt stocks recorded an increase of 15% during the first seven months of current fiscal year (FY23).

Globally, the dollar scaled multi-month highs against most other major currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that US interest rates might need to go up even faster and higher than expected to rein in stubborn inflation.

Higher rates benefit the dollar by improving its yield and as traders look for safety while global stock markets drop.

The US dollar index rose 0.2% in Asia trade to a more than three-month high of 105.86. Sterling fell marginally to $1.1811, its lowest since late November.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday as industry data showed an unexpected draw in US crude oil inventories after the market tumbled in the previous session on fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand.

This is an intra-day update

