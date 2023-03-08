AVN 65.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
Mar 08, 2023
Indian shares fall on steep Fed rate hike fears

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2023 10:19am
BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of steep rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Nifty 50 index shed 0.11% to 17,693.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12% to 60,146.41 as of 10:19 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage information technology shedding 0.7%.

The slide in the IT sector, which earns a significant share of its revenue from the United States, comes after Powell’s testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, in which he said strong economic data raised the possibility of prolonged and higher-than-expected interest rate hikes.

“Whatever respite Indian markets had over the last two sessions is over after Powell’s hawkish commentary,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Global markets fell after his comments, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.82%.

The probability of a 50 basis point increase in the federal funds target rate at the March meeting has now risen above 70%.

The semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Thirty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses with Hindalco and IT stocks falling the most.

Most of the Adani group stocks, however, extended gains after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners’ $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

“Foreign investors turning buyers in Indian equities over the last three sessions and the easing of concerns over Adani group are the only silver-linings for our markets,” Arihant Capital’s Gandhi said.

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises added over 3% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Gail India advanced nearly 3.5% after the company announced it will consider an interim dividend for FY2023 in its board meeting on March 13.

