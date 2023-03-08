AVN 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.54%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 7, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2023 08:36am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.24% in topsy-turvy session

Read here for details.

  • Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

Read here for details.

  • Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

  • IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Read here for details.

  • Marginal gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

Read here for details.

  • ‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

Read here for details.

