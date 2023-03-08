BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

KSE-100 falls 0.24% in topsy-turvy session

Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Marginal gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

