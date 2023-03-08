KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,334.69 High: 41,529.13 Low: 41,334.69 Net Change: 99.64 Volume (000): 87,913 Value (000): 4,683,687 Makt Cap (000) 1,560,995,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,538.86 NET CH (-) 38.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,880.69 NET CH (+) 92.73 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,249.96 NET CH (-) 36.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,974.79 NET CH (-) 9.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,991.20 NET CH (-) 39.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,254.58 NET CH (-) 0.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023