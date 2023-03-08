Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,334.69
High: 41,529.13
Low: 41,334.69
Net Change: 99.64
Volume (000): 87,913
Value (000): 4,683,687
Makt Cap (000) 1,560,995,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,538.86
NET CH (-) 38.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,880.69
NET CH (+) 92.73
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,249.96
NET CH (-) 36.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,974.79
NET CH (-) 9.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,991.20
NET CH (-) 39.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,254.58
NET CH (-) 0.44
------------------------------------
As on: 07-March-2023
====================================
