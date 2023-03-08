KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== The Bank of 30.06.2021 Nil 454.864 0.41 30.03.2023 23.03.2023 to Khyber Year End 11.00.A.M 30.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

