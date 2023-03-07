Takaful Bazaar collaborates with Babar Azam as its brand ambassador

KARACHI: Takaful Bazaar, an upcoming Takaful digital platform, announced its collaboration with captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam. The development was celebrated at an exclusive event at Pearl Continental, Karachi, stated a press release.

Babar will represent Takaful Bazaar as its brand ambassador in various marketing and promotional campaigns.

Speaking at the event, Mustafa Rehman and Hassan R. Muhammadi, co-founders of Takaful Bazaar, said: “We have only one goal which is to provide a financial safety net to masses in Pakistan. Takaful Bazaar aims to provide a one-stop solution when it comes to Takaful. Together with the Takaful industry we will increase the penetration and enhance financial inclusion.”

Dr Imran Usmani, renowned Shariah scholar and CEO of Usmani and Co, was also present at the event. He emphasised the importance of Takaful in today’s world and applauded Takaful Bazaar’s efforts to make Takaful more accessible.

During the ceremony, Babar expressed his excitement and said, “I am honored to be associated with Takaful Bazaar, which is committed to providing customers with ethical and innovative takaful solutions and look forward to promoting Takaful Bazaar’s vision.”

Talha Rehmani, CEO of Saya Corporation, said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with Takaful Bazaar and long may it continue. Babar joining hands with a company speaks for itself and emphasises the belief he has in Takaful Bazaar’s vision for the Pakistani community.”

Takaful Bazaar also signed agreements with major Takaful providers in the country to offer a wide variety of products through their website and mobile app.