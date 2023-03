HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved at the open of business Tuesday following a tepid lead from Wall Street, with focus on Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell’s testimony to lawmakers later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.64 points to 20,606.83.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.81 points, to 3,320.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.12 percent, or 2.60 points, to 2,149.55.