AVN 65.56 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.74%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.9%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-10.52%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.46 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.13%)
NETSOL 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.84%)
OGDC 86.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PAEL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.44%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.75%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 113.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 8.5 (0.21%)
BR30 14,667 Increased By 73.3 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,498 Increased By 63.9 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,566 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
Japan’s Nikkei hits 3-month high as lower US yields boost appetite

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 11:24am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed to a three-month peak on Tuesday and the broader Topix index rose to its highest since late 2021 as an easing in long-term US Treasury yields triggered buying appetite among investors.

Still, uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony, a crucial US jobs report on Friday and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final rate decision before retirement this week is likely to limit gains, analysts said.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.41% higher at 28,353.34 after touching a high of 28,398.27, a level last seen on Dec. 1, 2022.

The broader Topix added 0.41% to 2,044.82. Earlier in the session, the index reached 2,046.11, the highest since November 2021.

The 10-year Treasury yield pared overnight gains to edge lower in Tokyo trading to around 3.97%, moving away from last week’s multi-month high of 4.091%.

“Until Monday, after we’ve seen the market reaction to the US jobs report, the focus will be on US long-term yields,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“For today, the bottom range for Nikkei feels firm, but the market seems a little bit heavy here,” Kamitani said, adding one focal point for investors is whether the Nikkei can keep above the Nov. 24 closing level of 28,383.

Tokyo shares close higher

Of the index’s 225 components, 158 rose versus 62 down, while five traded flat. Energy was the best performing sector, up 1.39%, as crude oil prices continued to edge higher amid hopes for China’s economic recovery.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing supported the benchmark the most, adding 38.5 index points with a 1.31% gain.

Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag, shaving off 16.4 points with a 0.99% slide. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries retreated from early gains to be among the biggest losers with a nearly 2% drop.

Its fortunes flitted with its new H3 rocket, which was launched in the morning but then destroyed after its second-stage engine failed to ignite.

