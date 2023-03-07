Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

An Islamabad district and sessions court resumed hearing the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

During the hearing today, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal asked the PTI chief’s lawyer if his client will not appear in court today as well. Imran's lawyer Sardar Masroof replied that he was unaware of Imran’s appearance in court.

Last month, the judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and adjourned the hearing till March 7 (today). Later, the former PM had approached the court for the cancellation of the arrest warrants.

Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

However, the court rejected Imran's plea on Monday and upheld the arrest warrant issued for the PTI chairman.

According to the written order, the accused has not challenged the said order at any forum. The accused was in a position to appear in this court on February 28 after his appearance in different courts but he wilfully avoided appearing in this court, the order says.

It says that a warrant shall remain enforced until it is cancelled by the court which issued it, or until it is executed as per Section 75 (2) CrPC. The warrant has been issued for the appearance of the accused in the trial and he is not present in the court even, the order says.