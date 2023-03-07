AVN 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.01%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 276-277 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 11:28am
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar and was up 0.44% during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 276.70, an increase of Rs1.22 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The positive momentum comes after the currency settled at 277.92, an appreciation 0.19% against the US dollar on Monday after Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserve position improved.

Pakistan’s central bank last week received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the first of three disbursements that were approved for rollover.

The US dollar was tentative on Tuesday ahead of testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures it against six major rivals, fell 0.077% to 104.170, having slipped 0.26% overnight.

The index is down 0.6% for the month following a 2.6% gain in February.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies while demand from top crude importer China is recovering.

This is an intra-day update

