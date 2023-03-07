AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,660 Increased By 66.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,502 Increased By 68.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Gold edges higher as investors focus on Powell testimony

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:30am
Gold prices rose marginally on Tuesday as investors awaited Congressional testimony by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and monthly jobs data, both of which could influence the interest rate policy. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,847.81 per ounce, as of 0344 GMT.

US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,853.20.

Higher interest rates to rein in rising prices reduce investors’ appetite for non-yielding bullion.

Gold managed to climb higher as the dollar slipped, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“Softer-than-expected US data last week somewhat raises the question if the solid data seen in February releases was just a one-off seasonal or statistical quirk,” he said.

Data last week showed a higher-than-expected decline of 4.5% in US durable goods in January, the largest drop since April 2020.

Data on Monday showed new orders for US-manufactured goods fell in January, pulled down by a plunge in civilian aircraft bookings, but increases in machinery and a range of other products suggested that manufacturing could be regaining its footing.

The dollar index edged down 0.1%, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Powell is due to deliver his semi-annual testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any hints on the US central bank’s tightening path.

Gold dips as market braces for Fed chief testimony

“Gold may consolidate ahead of Powell’s testimony, but as the Fed tightening stretches into late cycle, gold can rebound once the Fed is done - the question is on the timing,” OCBC’s Wong said.

Market participants expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting, with a peak seen at 5.475% in September.

The US jobs report for February is due on Friday. Gold may drop more to $1,837 per ounce, following its failure to break a key resistance at $1,857, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $21.07 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $974.68 and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,438.76.

