AVN 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.89%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.41%)
EPCL 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.03%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 10.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-10.8%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
OGDC 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.86%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PRL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,587 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,410 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,529 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as supply worries offset China demand uncertainty

Reuters Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising for the past five sessions, as concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies offset mixed oil data from top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents to $86.36 per barrel by 0730 GMT after settling 0.4% higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.62 per barrel, up 16 cents, following a 1% gain in the previous session.

Brent and WTI are set to gain for a sixth session, which for Brent would be the longest streak since May 2022.

“The supply concerns that helped oil prices higher overnight likely stemmed from Chevron’s CEO comment that there’s ‘not a lot of swing capacity’ in oil markets,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

“The key unknown for 2023 will be the disruption to Russia’s oil and refined product exports.”

Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said at a conference in Houston on Monday that ships carrying Russian crude and products now have to travel longer distances to reach non-sanctioned markets while oil inventories and swing supplies are limited, making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption.

Mixed oil trade data from China capped gains, as crude oil imports during January and February fell by 1.3% from a year earlier to 10.4 million barrels per day (bpd) even though analysts pointed to accelerating imports in February as a sign that fuel demand was rebounding.

Oil down on China outlook, spotlight on possible rate hikes

Customs does not give a breakdown for the individual months to avoid mismatches in the data from the Lunar New Year holiday that typically falls during the period but analysts who track shipping data said China’s January imports were below year-earlier levels.

The data also showed that oil product exports such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the first two months of 2023 rose by 74.2% from a year earlier, raising concerns about demand for fuel in the world’s second biggest oil consumer.

In the US, this week’s reports of crude and product inventories for the week ended March 3 are expected to show decreases, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

This could be the first decrease in 10 weeks, taking into consideration earlier official Energy Information Administration data. The weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, are due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.

Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as supply worries offset China demand uncertainty

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

US wants hike in global crude output, including from OPEC: official

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Read more stories