Mar 07, 2023
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between a leader and a jackal

Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) has told us the difference between a leader and a jackal, why are you laughing?”

“You first, elucidate, how did she define leader and jackal?”

“A leader, sayeth, The Trainee even after more than a decade, is one who holds his daughter’s hand and returns to the country…”

“The oldest daughter’s hand who is heir to not only his untold wealth but also his leadership of the party…”

“But of course and The Khan doesn’t even acknowledge his daughter…”

“Not in the form submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but he does otherwise or why would his first wife take care of her….”

“But NMN and Family have hidden quite a bit from the ECP too, haven’t they!”

“And the leader is also resident in London, fearless in London.”

“I had heard of the movie Sleepless in Seattle which is about a recently widowed man’s son who calls a talk show to seek a new partner for his daddy…”

“Isn’t happening in the Land of the Pure my friend where wealth to a non-blood relative…”

“Right, anyway I guess in NMN’s book The Khan is the jackal and seriously while NMN was equating a jackal with cowardice yet in ancient Egypt, jackals were seen as clever sorcerers…”

“Stop, if that’s an oblique reference to The Third Wife…”

“Not at all, just stating as fact, and jackals in our part of the world are seen as clever - in the Indian Panchatantra stories, jackals are seen as wily and wise.”

“Mythology, symbolism is not the area of expertise of The trainers NMN has been given by daddy.”

“Hmm, anyway Zardari sahib and I will not refer to him as a jackal, a reference to his wily and clever politics…”

“Right he does support elections in Punjab and Khyber Pukthookhwa because he has nothing to lose, only to gain, and as we all know NS’ best chess piece or move is not his own personality, but NMN, a fact he acknowledged…”

“Indeed and think NMN’s summons for contempt in Sukkur, which is in Sindh right?”

“Ah I didn’t consider that…. anyway there is another who is a good chess piece for all parties but the PML-N - Ishaq Dar who has cost the country around 3 to 4 billion dollars in lost revenue due to…

“Yes and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has wisely distanced himself…”

“Indeed, so now what?”

“Based on Nawaz Sharif’s two major chess pieces are helping the others…”

“Where delusions reign supreme, the opposition treads boldly.”

“Very jackal-like comment.”

“As per NMN definition or…”

“That’s for you to find out.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

