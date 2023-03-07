FFC chiefvisits Goth Machhi to oversee flood relief efforts

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) is always at the forefront to assist the community in humanitarian disaster, Corona outbreak and flood relief efforts.

MD&CEO Fauji Fertilizer Company, Sarfraz Ahmed Rehman visited Mirpur Mathelo and Goth Machhi to hand over recently constructed houses to flood affectees as part of flood relief rehabilitation drive. Affectees lauded the spellbinding contributions of FFC and appreciated their concerted efforts towards community uplift.

