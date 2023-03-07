KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,434.33 High: 41,797.71 Low: 41,337 Net Change: 97.33 Volume (000): 96,270 Value (000): 6,156,413 Makt Cap (000) 1,566,666,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,577.20 NET CH (+) 42.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,787.96 NET CH (+) 42.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,286.08 NET CH (-) 16.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,984.06 NET CH (+) 11.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,030.85 NET CH (+) 15.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,255.02 NET CH (+) 50.92 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023