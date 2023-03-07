Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,434.33
High: 41,797.71
Low: 41,337
Net Change: 97.33
Volume (000): 96,270
Value (000): 6,156,413
Makt Cap (000) 1,566,666,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,577.20
NET CH (+) 42.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,787.96
NET CH (+) 42.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,286.08
NET CH (-) 16.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,984.06
NET CH (+) 11.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,030.85
NET CH (+) 15.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,255.02
NET CH (+) 50.92
------------------------------------
As on: 06-March-2023
====================================
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
