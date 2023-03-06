Djokovic extends record stay as world number one

PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record of weeks as world number one to 379 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, although Carlos Alcaraz remains in hot pursuit.
The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf’s all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semi-finals to Daniil Medvedev.
The Russian ended Djokovic’s 20-match win streak and perfect start to 2023 before claiming his third title in as many weeks with defeat of compatriot Andrey Rublev in Dubai.
He moved up a place to sixth.
Second-ranked Alcaraz will take over at the ATP summit if he wins the Indian Wells Masters – Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the event starting this week on Sunday.
The Serb is unable to enter the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. A petition to US authorities for special permission to enter was rejected.
ATP top 20
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 points
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,805
Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,560
Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,795
Daniil Medvedev 3,775 (+1)
Andrey Rublev 3,660 (-1)
Holger Rune (NOR) 3,321 (+2)
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3,315 (-1)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,245 (-1)
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,110
Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,815
Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,655
Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,500
Karen Khachanov 2,470
Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,395
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,240
Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,165 (+4)
Tommy Paul (USA) 2,000 (+4)
Borna Coric (CRO) 1,905
