AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.13%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.67%)
OGDC 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.28%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.98%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.6 (0.92%)
BR30 14,800 Increased By 283.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.9 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,686 Increased By 102.4 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares open higher on Telecom Italia boost

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:18pm
Follow us

European shares opened higher on Monday, with shares of Telecom Italia jumping to the top of the continent-wide STOXX 600 index, while mining companies slid after top consumer China set a modest annual growth target.

The STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% by 0807 GMT, after clocking its best week since the beginning of the year.

Shares of Telecom Italia (TIM) jumped 4.1% as Italian state lender CDP said on Sunday its board had approved a non-binding offer for the fixed-line network of the former phone monopoly, adding it would be valid until March 31.

China set its economic growth target at about 5% at its National People’s Congress, towards the lower-end of expectations.

The European basic resources index slipped 1.2%, tracking a drop in prices of base metals.

European shares kick off March lower

Investor focus this week will be on Friday’s US payrolls report and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony before the Congress, starting Tuesday.

European shares Telecom Italia

Comments

1000 characters

European shares open higher on Telecom Italia boost

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Read more stories