Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

Friday’s positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 1% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 1:20pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 41,758.95 level, an increase of 421.95 points or 1.02%.

Last week on Friday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had closed over 600 points up, with investors hoping that an action plan to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was now complete.

On Monday, across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and oil and gas sector.

Experts attributed the positive sentiment to an expectation over the revival of the stalled IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, and reports of inflows from friendly countries.

“Realization of inflows from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and expectation of further funds from the Chinese multilateral has provided respite to the market, which is now watching for inflows from other friendly countries to be realised,” a market analyst told Business Recorder.

The market expert said that the IMF board meeting is expected to be held in April, and the disbursement of funds to Pakistan may take further time. “However reaching a staff-level agreement with the international lender would bring in much-needed stability into the market,” they said.

The analyst also said that the country’s exports and remittance inflows are not expected to see much growth in the coming weeks due to global economic conditions. “However, the upcoming Eid season may support remittance inflows”.

Addressing economic concerns, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday had said China has renewed a facility under which Pakistan expected an additional inflow of $500 million in the next few days and another $500 million later this month.

“Pakistan has made payments of around $2 billion to China Development Bank and ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) and $3.5 billion have been given to banks in other countries,” he said.

Later on Friday, Pakistan’s central bank received $500 million from the ICBC, the first of three disbursements that were approved for rollover, informed Dar.

Pakistan recently also received an inflow of $700 million from the China Development Bank, a loan that helped increase the central bank-held foreign exchange reserves to a little over $3.8 billion. The level is still at less than one month of import cover.

This is an intra-day update