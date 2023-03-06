AVN 66.48 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.26%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.37%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
MLCF 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.13%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.72%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.36 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (5.44%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 114.90 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.89%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.1 (0.9%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 283.7 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,711 Increased By 374 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,687 Increased By 103.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, bat in third England ODI

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 12:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against England in Chittagong on Monday.

England, who lead the series 2-0, handed 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed an ODI debut and also brought all-rounder Chris Woakes and fast bowler Jofra Archer back into the side.

Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood have been rested while Will Jacks was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a thigh injury.

The ODI series is crucial to preparations for the World Cup in India later this year, giving the England squad useful experience on spinning, low-bounce South Asian wickets.

England’s Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour

Bangladesh, who in going 2-0 down lost their first home ODI series in more than six years, rested fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and brought in Ebadot Hossain in their only change.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (Capt), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Gazi Sohel (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Tamim Iqbal Jason Roy Chris Woakes BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win toss, bat in third England ODI

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Read more stories