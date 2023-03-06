AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.13%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.07%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.11%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.6 (0.92%)
BR30 14,800 Increased By 283.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.9 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,686 Increased By 102.4 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 01:00pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail petitions in cases pertaining to the Toshakhana reference, vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex and violence outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad police had registered a case at the Ramna police against Imran and other leaders of the PTI for vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex during his appearance in court.

Imran is also expected to appear before the court in a case filed in the LHC against him and other PTI leaders for violence outside the Islamabad High Court during Imran’s appearance on Feb 28.

The FIR stated that PTI supporters had forcefully entered the premises of the high court and attacked police officers present.

On Sunday, Imran approached the high court after an Islamabad police team arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Imran was not found at his residence in Lahore, they served arrest warrants for him to ensure his appearance in court.

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Meanwhile, in the petition filed in LHC, the former PM sought protective bail in the case for at least 15 days so he could approach the concerned sessions court in Islamabad.

Last month, an Islamabad district and sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

'Life in danger'

In a speech on Sunday, the former PM said that his life was in danger, adding that his lawyers will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial regarding dozens of fake cases against him.

Addressing the party workers outside his Lahore residence after the police left, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

Imran says his life in danger as he faces arrest in Toshakhana case

“I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added.

He criticized the government for rocking the economy and leaving the poor to bear the brunt of inflation.

“Put my name on the exit control list (ECL) as I am not afraid of leaving the country,” Imran said.

Imran Khan Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories