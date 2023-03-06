LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail petitions in cases pertaining to the Toshakhana reference, vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex and violence outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad police had registered a case at the Ramna police against Imran and other leaders of the PTI for vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex during his appearance in court.

Imran is also expected to appear before the court in a case filed in the LHC against him and other PTI leaders for violence outside the Islamabad High Court during Imran’s appearance on Feb 28.

The FIR stated that PTI supporters had forcefully entered the premises of the high court and attacked police officers present.

On Sunday, Imran approached the high court after an Islamabad police team arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Imran was not found at his residence in Lahore, they served arrest warrants for him to ensure his appearance in court.

Meanwhile, in the petition filed in LHC, the former PM sought protective bail in the case for at least 15 days so he could approach the concerned sessions court in Islamabad.

Last month, an Islamabad district and sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

In a speech on Sunday, the former PM said that his life was in danger, adding that his lawyers will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial regarding dozens of fake cases against him.

Addressing the party workers outside his Lahore residence after the police left, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

“I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added.

He criticized the government for rocking the economy and leaving the poor to bear the brunt of inflation.

“Put my name on the exit control list (ECL) as I am not afraid of leaving the country,” Imran said.