Spot gold may extend gains into $1,867-$1,876 range

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend gains into a range of $1,867-$1,876 per ounce, as it has more or less broken a resistance at $1,853. The rise so far has been so steady that it could be aiming the peak of the wave b at $1,890.18.

A realistic target will be either $1,867 or $1,876.

Only a break above $1,876 could confirm the target of $1,890.

Bulls should be cautious if the metal falls below $1,849, as such a fall may extend to $1,842.

A further drop may suggest the completion of the bounce from $1,804.02.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on March 3 symbolizes a bullish market sentiment. It is hard to finalise the ending point of the current bounce.

Gold set for weekly rise on dollar weakness

The point could be within a range of $1,864-$1,882 or a slightly higher zone of $1,882-$1,900.

The whole picture still looks bearish, as gold could be riding on a wave C from $1,959.60, which may travel to $1,613.60.

