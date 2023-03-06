Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee made gains against the US dollar and was up 0.41% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 1:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 277.33, an increase of Rs1.13 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. During the day, the rupee was up 1.26% before losing some steam.

During the previous week, the rupee had plumetted 6.63% against the US dollar, settling at 278.46 in the inter-bank market after a massive fall on Thursday saw the currency hit yet another record low before making a partial recovery on Friday.

Additional inflow of $500mn from China expected in few days, says Dar

Reports that suggested an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme was still not on track made the markets jittery. Additionally, heavy import payments and a widening gap between the open and inter-bank markets again suggested artificial control on part of the authorities.

Internationally, the US dollar, made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the US central bank will be.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week. The index last week clocked a weekly loss for the first time since January.

After delivering jumbo hikes last year, the Fed has raised interest rates by 25 basis points in its latest two meetings, but a slew of resilient economic data has stoked market fears that the central bank might return to its aggressive path.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, opened lower on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited Powell’s testimony.

