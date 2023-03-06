AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (5.13%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.07%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.11%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.6 (0.92%)
BR30 14,800 Increased By 283.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.9 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,686 Increased By 102.4 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 01:34pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee made gains against the US dollar and was up 0.41% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 1:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 277.33, an increase of Rs1.13 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. During the day, the rupee was up 1.26% before losing some steam.

During the previous week, the rupee had plumetted 6.63% against the US dollar, settling at 278.46 in the inter-bank market after a massive fall on Thursday saw the currency hit yet another record low before making a partial recovery on Friday.

Additional inflow of $500mn from China expected in few days, says Dar

Reports that suggested an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme was still not on track made the markets jittery. Additionally, heavy import payments and a widening gap between the open and inter-bank markets again suggested artificial control on part of the authorities.

Internationally, the US dollar, made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the US central bank will be.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week. The index last week clocked a weekly loss for the first time since January.

After delivering jumbo hikes last year, the Fed has raised interest rates by 25 basis points in its latest two meetings, but a slew of resilient economic data has stoked market fears that the central bank might return to its aggressive path.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, opened lower on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited Powell’s testimony.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex Oil prices Rupee Exchange rate US dollar index dollar us

Comments

1000 characters
Maryam Maryam Mar 06, 2023 11:15am
Delhi dollar rate
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories