HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slumped at the open of trade Monday with traders cautious about economic news from China and the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate-hike announcement.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.63 percent, or 129.67 points, to 20,437.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 percent, or 3.63 points, to 3,332.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.17 percent, or 3.67 points, to 2,148.46 in early trade.