HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks recovered from a slow start to begin the week higher, overcoming an announcement by Beijing that saw China set its lowest economic growth target in decades.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.24 percent, or 48.69 points, to 20,616.23.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19 percent, or 6.37 points, to 3,322.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was flat at 2,152.15.