Pakistan

83 Afghan prisoners handed over to Crime Branch

PPI Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: As many as 83 Afghan prisoners were freed from Karachi’s Malir Jail and handed over to the Special Branch on Sunday. Jail officials said that all of them, who had been staying in the country illegally, were taken into custody from different areas of the city over violation of the Resident Act.

They further said they would be taken to Chaman crossing on Pak-Afghan border where they would be handed over to Afghan officials. The officials said those Afghans who were set free also shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after coming out of the prison. The Afghan Ministry of Information has confirmed the release of Afghan prisoners.

crime Pak Afghan border Afghan prisoners Resident Act

