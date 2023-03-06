AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
CM reviews spring festival arrangements

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Spring Festival will be fully sponsored instead of being celebrated on government resources for the first time in Punjab and not a single penny will be spent from the government exchequer.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review Spring Festival arrangements in which a final shape was given to the Spring Festival celebrations. It was informed during the meeting that Spring Festival celebrations are being launched from Lahore and Faisalabad.

Caretaker CM was apprised during the meeting that a Food Fun Mela is being launched from 5th to 12th March at the Gilani Park where stalls of top 20 ‘Food Brands’ of Lahore will be installed. Famous singers will present a musical show at the Lahore Hockey stadium every evening.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Saeed, Aima Khan and other singers will present their musical skills for public entertainment.

Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e- Sama will be organized at various Shrines including Data Darbar. Punjabi Folk Music shows will be organized at the Gilani Park.

It was further informed during the briefing that main boulevards of the city will be decorated and Canal Mela as well as Sports Mela will also be organized. Three shows of Lucky Irani Circus will be organized in the Greater Iqbal Park for seven consecutive days.

Marathon Race competitions will be held on 12th March. Race on Wheel and Fun Race will also be organized. Professional cyclists will participate in the 42 km long cyclothon. A ‘Digital Journey’ Show will be organized to impart awareness about the ‘Formation of Pakistan’ in the National History Museum.

It was apprised during the Walled City Authority briefing that Light and Music Extravaganza show will be presented at the Shahi Fort in the evening. ‘Roshan Galian’, ‘Vakeh Lahore’, ‘Rangeela Rickshaw’, ‘Dastan Goi’, ‘Heer Gaiki’ and ‘Drum Circle’ shows will also be held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

