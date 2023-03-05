PTI leaders warn of 'peaceful protests' if Imran arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers on Sunday warned of “peaceful protests” across the country if Imran Khan is arrested, warning that the move will push Pakistan further into crisis, Aaj News reported.

The Islamabad police on Sunday did not arrest PTI chief Imran Khan from his residence in Lahore, but served him a notice in the Toshakhana case.

When the police arrived, Imran’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz received the warrant for the PTI chief’s arrest. He informed the police that the former prime minister was not at Zaman Park.

Earlier on Sunday, an Islamabad police team arrived at PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the Toshakhana Reference.

In a series of tweets, the police said that the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

“Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders,” the capital police warned.

The post added that “Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection.”

The post reiterated that the team had arrived in Lahore “to arrest Imran Khan.”

Following the police’s arrival at his residence, and with chaos outside his Lahore residence, Imran took to social media and criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he was made the premier while he was under trial for corruption cases.

“What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it?” he questioned.

The former premier claimed that PM Shehbaz was rescued by former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), who “kept getting the NAB cases trial postponed.”

“He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases - first FIA & now NAB - simply to get his name permanently cleared in Rs 16 bn corruption & Rs 8 bn money laundering cases against him. This is how a country becomes a banana republic,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest the party chief Imran Khan will worsen the situation as he called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore.

In a Twitter post, Fawad asked the government to act sensibly, warning that the arrest will “push Pakistan into further crisis.”

Fawad said that the court warrant was only for attendance, adding that the “Islamabad police’s insistence on arrest is illegal.”

Earlier, PTI on its official Twitter account called on all workers and supporters to reach Zaman Park as soon as possible.

Background

A local court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case hours after Khan secured bail from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and banking court in two other cases.

The PTI chief who traveled from Lahore first appeared before the Banking Court judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen in a prohibited funding case and then appeared before the ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, in a case registered against Khan about violent protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) at Sector G-11.

The former premier was also required to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case at district court sector F-8. The judge issued arrest warrants for Khan on his non-appearance in the case and rejected his exemption application.

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017“.

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.