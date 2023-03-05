PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice- president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that they are determined to steer the country out of prevailing situation.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Gujranwala division, she said it was not for the first time that her party (PML-N) found Pakistan in the mess. When the country reaches the precipice, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have to come for its rescue, she said.

“The conspirators did not want to see this country to become economically stable but like always, the Lion (PML-N party symbol) will rid the nation of all the jackals and its problems.” Maryam said that Gujranwala was on the forefront whether it’s a fight against fascism or it’s simply an election. She cheered that the Team Gujranwala has given a tough challenge to other party divisions. I hope that all other divisions will accept Gujranwala’s challenge, she said. The senior party leaders including Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rashid and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Attaullah Tarar and others participated in the meeting.

Maryam steps up criticism of IK

The meeting acknowledged the efficiency of party office-bearers and workers for holding the organizational convention in Gujranwala.

Taking a dig at Imran, Maryam said the PTI’s chairman ‘truck’ has been caught along with its drivers.

She said the conspirators want the economy to default but the government will not let it happen.

She was of the view that those who wanted to obliterate the PML-N and its identity, had been obliterated themselves by the grace of God. “Praise be to Allah, the integrity and honesty of our leadership has proved and we have overcome every challenge,” she added. Maryam said that those who levelled baseless allegations against us were hiding their faces now. “Those who have staged a puppet show have been confined in their homes,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023