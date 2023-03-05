AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Opinion

Policy of forgiveness

Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) — AFP or licensors
It is heartening to note that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has finally adopted the policy of forgiveness for the greater good of the country. It is true that forgiveness means different things to different people.

Insofar as Imran Khan is concerned, he has expressed his intentional decision to let go of resentment and anger that had gripped him following his removal through a vote of confidence against him in April last year.

He has said that he is ready to “forgive everyone”, including those he accused of masterminding an assassination attempt on his life. That the country’s political situation is profoundly precarious is a fact.

Moreover, the economic situation is more than terrible, to say the least. Hence the need for a spirit of forgiveness and national reconciliation across the political divide and even within the political parties themselves.

Fahmida Aftab (Karachi)

