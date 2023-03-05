AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Pakistan

Elections to be held as required under Constitution: PPP

Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Husain Bokhari said that elections would not be held because of pressure from anyone but would be held as required under the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said in a statement on Saturday that elections are vital but they will be held after action is taken against those who have developed a habit of stealing elections.

He said that we have to hold those accountable who are responsible for the economic disaster.

He claimed that Imran Khan is responsible for the worst economic situation of the country.

