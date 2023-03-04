AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Fawad's alleged leaked video; SAPM urges SJC to take action

Published 04 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to take notice of the allegations that surfaced against senior judges in a leaked audio clip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Advocate Faisal Chaudhry.

A hearing should be scheduled in the SJC on allegations related to judges, Tarar said while referring to the latest audio clip. “Which truck is being talked about in the audio leaked today?” Tarar questioned. “We see that some respected judges are leaning towards Imran Khan,” Tarar alleged.

In the leaked audio, Tarar said that there is talk of ‘punishing us’. If there is a duplicate system of justice in the country, the situation will worsen, he warned.

