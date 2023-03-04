AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 03, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                    41,337
High:                      41,361.64
Low:                       40,487.35
Net Change:                   666.12
Volume (000):                110,677
Value (000):               6,794,475
Makt Cap (000)         1,564,439,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,534.38
NET CH                    (+) 116.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,745.09
NET CH                     (+) 61.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,302.23
NET CH                     (+) 84.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,972.83
NET CH                     (+) 43.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,015.26
NET CH                    (+) 164.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,204.10
NET CH                     (+) 81.26
------------------------------------
As on:                 03-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

