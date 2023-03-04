Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,337
High: 41,361.64
Low: 40,487.35
Net Change: 666.12
Volume (000): 110,677
Value (000): 6,794,475
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,439,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,534.38
NET CH (+) 116.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,745.09
NET CH (+) 61.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,302.23
NET CH (+) 84.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,972.83
NET CH (+) 43.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,015.26
NET CH (+) 164.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,204.10
NET CH (+) 81.26
------------------------------------
As on: 03-March-2023
====================================
