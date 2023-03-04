KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,337 High: 41,361.64 Low: 40,487.35 Net Change: 666.12 Volume (000): 110,677 Value (000): 6,794,475 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,439,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,534.38 NET CH (+) 116.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,745.09 NET CH (+) 61.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,302.23 NET CH (+) 84.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,972.83 NET CH (+) 43.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,015.26 NET CH (+) 164.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,204.10 NET CH (+) 81.26 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023