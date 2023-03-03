AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX climbs as materials stocks gain on higher gold, copper prices

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 09:10pm
Follow us

Canada’s benchmark stock index gained for a third straight session on Friday, led by materials stocks as commodity prices rose, while hopes of a pause in monetary tightening by the Bank of Canada also fueled investor optimism.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.49 points, or 0.49%, at 20,436.7.

The materials sector climbed 0.6%, tracking strength in copper and gold prices as strong economic data in top consumer China raised demand hopes.

“China was closed for months and just improving economic data gives buyers of commodity stocks confidence that those prices can hold, and as we know it is a good chunk of the TSX index,” said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

The Bank of Canada is expected to be the first major central bank to “pause” monetary tightening, holding rates at the current level of 4.5% till the year-end, and start cutting rates in January 2024.

The financials sector, which constitutes nearly 30% of the TSX, rose 0.4%.

Following a volatile February, the TSX tracked weekly gains of 1.2%, its best performance in seven weeks. The index is on track to snap three straight weekly declines as strong economic data from China allayed fears of a global economic slowdown.

Among stocks, Suncor Energy Inc added 0.8% after Equinor said it would acquire the British oil and gas business of the energy firm for $850 million.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc jumped 6.4% after the company’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings beat estimates. The consumer discretionary sector housing the retailer added 0.7%.

Meanwhile, data showed that the value of building permits fell by 4.0% in January from the previous month as the residential sector saw lower intentions for single-family and multi-family components.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX climbs as materials stocks gain on higher gold, copper prices

Additional inflow of $500mn from China expected in few days, says Dar

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

Imran Khan kneeling before US after giving up ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative: Maryam

US adds units of China’s BGI, Inspur, and Pakistani firms to trade blacklist

Read more stories