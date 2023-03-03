Imran Khan kneeling before US after giving up ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative: Maryam

Senior vice president and chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was kneeling before the United States after giving up on his false narrative of “foreign-funded conspiracy” against his ouster, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Gujranwala, Maryam flayed the former premier, saying "Imran, who used to label his opponents as imported, is himself ready to get exported."

Her criticism of the PTI chief came after Imran Khan held a meeting with US politicians at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

During her address today, Maryam berated Imran and accused him of coming into power with the backing of the military establishment.

She reminded Imran of the purported audios of the PTI leaders, saying, "Imran cannot bear my statements."

Claiming that the PTI chief was addicted to drugs, Maryam asked if it was fair to leave the country’s fate to Imran Khan's mercy.

Responding to Imran's criticism of the government for spiralling inflation, Maryam said Imran had no right to question the government, as it was his bad governance that led the country to this situation.

“After reaching an agreement with the IMF, how can you raise questions about inflation,” she questioned.

Maryam also lashed out at former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying Imran had handed over the biggest portfolio in his party to Punjab’s biggest thief.

She asked the people of Gujranwala to get ready for the elections and extend their support to the PML-N.