LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the start of trading Friday, extending gains won the previous session as strong inflation eases around the world, albeit gradually.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,961.65 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index advanced 0.8 percent to 15,442.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.6 percent to 7,324.85.