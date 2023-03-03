AVN 63.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
BAFL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.74%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.24%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.4%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.3%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.96%)
OGDC 88.15 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.37%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.69%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.92%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (8%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
TRG 110.60 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.05%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
KSE-100 index up over 600 points amid hope of IMF programme revival

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 04:23pm
Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 600 points during trading on Friday with investors hoping that the prior action plan to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is now complete.

At 4:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 41,353.39, an increase of 682.51 points or 1.68%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and oil and gas sector trading in green.

Market analysts attributed the development to the policy rate hike by the central bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and some perceived clarity around IMF talks.

“The market has attained clarity pertaining to the resumption of the IMF programme, as prerequisites related to currency devaluation and interest rate hike were remaining," said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

"The government has loosened its administrative controls, while hiking policy rate as well, suggesting that resumption of the stalled programme is on the cards,” she added.

The State Bank of Pakistan's MPC on Thursday raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20% — the highest level since October 1996 – as it bids to control runaway inflation.

The analyst was also of the view that devaluation of currency was necessary as the grey market was booming, amid an increase in rate gap in the inter-bank and open markets.

“Moreover, Ishaq Dar’s statement pertaining to the staff-level agreement has also improved market sentiments,” she added.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan is expected to ink a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by next week.

“Our negotiations with IMF are about to conclude and we expect to sign Staff Level Agreement with IMF by next week. All economic indicators are slowly moving in the right direction,” Dar said.

