KSE-100 index up over 600 points amid hope of IMF programme revival

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 600 points during trading on Friday with investors hoping that the prior action plan to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is now complete.

At 4:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 41,353.39, an increase of 682.51 points or 1.68%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and oil and gas sector trading in green.

Market analysts attributed the development to the policy rate hike by the central bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and some perceived clarity around IMF talks.

“The market has attained clarity pertaining to the resumption of the IMF programme, as prerequisites related to currency devaluation and interest rate hike were remaining," said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

"The government has loosened its administrative controls, while hiking policy rate as well, suggesting that resumption of the stalled programme is on the cards,” she added.

The State Bank of Pakistan's MPC on Thursday raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20% — the highest level since October 1996 – as it bids to control runaway inflation.

The analyst was also of the view that devaluation of currency was necessary as the grey market was booming, amid an increase in rate gap in the inter-bank and open markets.

“Moreover, Ishaq Dar’s statement pertaining to the staff-level agreement has also improved market sentiments,” she added.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan is expected to ink a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by next week.

“Our negotiations with IMF are about to conclude and we expect to sign Staff Level Agreement with IMF by next week. All economic indicators are slowly moving in the right direction,” Dar said.