AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.26%)
DGKC 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.47%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
NETSOL 73.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.46%)
OGDC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (5.85%)
PAEL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (6.01%)
PRL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.1%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.23%)
TELE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.55%)
TPLP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 54.3 (1.35%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 379.3 (2.7%)
KSE100 41,169 Increased By 498 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,508 Increased By 194.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 12:24pm
Follow us

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up nearly 1% during trading on Friday with investors hoping that the prior action plan to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now complete.

At noon, the benchmark index settled at 41,066.07, an increase of 395.19 points or 0.97%. It earlier hit an intra-day high of 41,153.49.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed among index-heavy sectors including, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks and oil and gas sector trading in green.

Market analysts attributed the development to the policy rate hike by the central bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and some perceived clarity around IMF talks.

“The market has attained clarity pertaining to the resumption of the IMF programme, as prerequisites related to currency devaluation and interest rate hike were remaining,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The government has loosened its administrative controls, while hiking policy rate as well, suggesting that resumption of the stalled programme is on the cards,” she added.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s MPC on Thursday raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20% — the highest level since October 1996 – as it bids to control runaway inflation.

The analyst was also of the view that devaluation of currency was necessary as the grey market was booming, amid an increase in rate gap in the inter-bank and open markets.

“Moreover, Ishaq Dar’s statement pertaining to the staff-level agreement has also improved market sentiments,” she added.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan is expected to ink a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by next week.

“Our negotiations with IMF are about to conclude and we expect to sign Staff Level Agreement with IMF by next week. All economic indicators are slowly moving in the right direction,” Dar said.

stocks IMF MPC Ishaq Dar PSX

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

Pension, subsidies & cut in SOEs’ losses: ‘Structural reforms’ being introduced thru budget: Dar

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

China’s Xi to secure third term as president, brush off crises

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Read more stories