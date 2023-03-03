Bangladesh win toss, bowl in second England ODI

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bowl against England in Dhaka in the second one-day international of a three-match series on Friday.

The tourists lead 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s first match by three wickets in a series crucial to the preparations of both sides for October’s World Cup in India.

Reigning ODI champions England made two changes from the win, bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran and pace bowler Saqib Mahmood for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh pick up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)