AVN 62.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.89 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (5.83%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.85%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,070 Increased By 44.5 (1.1%)
BR30 14,381 Increased By 349.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,105 Increased By 434.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,479 Increased By 166 (1.08%)
Bangladesh win toss, bowl in second England ODI

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 11:07am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bowl against England in Dhaka in the second one-day international of a three-match series on Friday.

The tourists lead 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s first match by three wickets in a series crucial to the preparations of both sides for October’s World Cup in India.

Reigning ODI champions England made two changes from the win, bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran and pace bowler Saqib Mahmood for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh pick up uncapped Shamim for second England ODI

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Jofra Archer Tamim Iqbal Dhaka Sam Curran BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND

