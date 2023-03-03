Indian shares open higher as Adani stocks advance

AVN 62.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.79%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.94 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (5.92%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.36%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 45.2 (1.12%)
BR30 14,380 Increased By 349 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,097 Increased By 426.1 (1.05%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 161.7 (1.06%)
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday after US investment firm GQG Partners’ almost-$2 billion investment in Adani stocks helped lift sentiment and turned foreign investors into buyers after a six-session hiatus.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.76% to 17,454.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.74% to 59,343.50 as of 9:44 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials and information technology adding 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Metal index advanced 2%, aided by a 10% jump in Adani Enterprises.

The flagship Adani firm has over 10% weightage in the metal index.

All the Adani stocks surged after US boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four of the group companies, the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller’s critical report sparked a stock rout.

Two analysts said the investments will help investor sentiment in the Adani Group in the short term.

Broader Asian markets were also up on Friday, following a higher overnight close in Wall Street equities after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a “slow and steady” quarter-point US rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.65%.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought a net 127.71 billion rupees worth of Indian equities on Thursday, aided by investment in Adani group companies.

Indian shares decline amid rate fears, foreign selling

Among individual stocks, MOIL rose over 2% after reporting a 10% jump in the production of manganese ore in February.

