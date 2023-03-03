AVN 62.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.87%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.89 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (5.83%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.85%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,070 Increased By 44.5 (1.1%)
BR30 14,381 Increased By 349.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,105 Increased By 434.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,479 Increased By 166 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE’s ADNOC sets final price for gas business IPO

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 10:52am
Follow us

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) released the final pricing for its gas business IPO on Friday, setting the price at 2.37 dirhams per share, towards the higher end of a range earlier indicated.

The state oil giant announced on Feb. 27 it would increase the stake offered to investors in the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Gas to 5% from 4% due to strong demand for the deal.

ADNOC gas business stake sale raised to 5%

Proceeds raised from the IPO amounted to $2.5 billion, a company statement said, implying a market capitalisation of about $50 billion.

ADNOC Gas is expected to list and begin trading on March 13.

uae ADNOC

Comments

1000 characters

UAE’s ADNOC sets final price for gas business IPO

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories