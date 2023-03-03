Maryam to address workers’ convention in Gujranwala today

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz is set to address a convention of party workers in Gujranwala on Friday (today).

She would address the PML-N activists in the Ghulam Hussain Park. PML-N Gujranwala has made necessary arrangements for her visit.

On Thursday, Maryam chaired party meeting in Lahore in which party strategy was discussed. While addressing the participants, Maryam blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for pushing Pakistan to the brink of default.

“The PML-N feels the pain of the nation that was the victim of the poor economic policies of Imran Khan,” she said, adding: “It was Imran Khan who signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his tenure; Khan’s government had also violated the IMF agreement and now the incumbent government was bearing the brunt.” She alleged that the former premier only fixed his home’s economy while ruining the economy of the country.

The PML-N chief organiser urged workers to convey the message of the party to the masses in an effective way. She said the PML-N would not only contest elections but it would win with public support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023