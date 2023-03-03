Varieties of crops compatible with climate change being developed

LAHORE: The process of developing new varieties of wheat, cotton and other crops that are compatible with climate change is going on through mutual efforts of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, and USAID.

The development of new varieties would reduce the farmers’ cost of production, hoped Punjab Secretary for Agriculture Wasif Khurshid while talking to a delegation of the University of California on the occasion of Mela Jashn-e-Baharan organised by the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Honorary Consul General of USAID Mrs Catherine and the delegation of University of California met the secretary.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Rana Iqar Ahmad Khan briefed the American delegation on the ongoing projects of the university. He said that his university had signed 184 international and 164 national MoUs since 2008, and the process of developing new types of crops is continuing on a priority basis.

Secretary Wasif Khurshid while congratulating the organisers for the agricultural exhibition and Gur Mela said that such extra-curricular and healthy activities not only have a good effect on the students but also provide a platform to all the stakeholders to share mutual ideas which would help the University of Agriculture to achieve its goals and objectives.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab also appreciated the creation of integrated value chain and training of staff in relation to increasing the production of crops per acre yield of the university.

At the end of the ceremony Secretary Agriculture Punjab distributed commemorative shields among the foreign delegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023