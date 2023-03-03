KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 02, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
266,576,612 195,407,657 13,078,293,372 9,073,837,186
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,993,938,186 (3,533,823,021) (539,884,834)
Local Individuals 4,789,834,858 (6,332,177,953) (1,542,343,095)
Local Corporates 6,328,235,801 (4,246,007,871) 2,082,227,930
===============================================================================
