LONDON: European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday as investors bet on inflation remaining high for some time.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,888.83 points.

European stock markets rebound at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.9 percent to 15,170.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,175.97.