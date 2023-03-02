Loutitt becomes Canada’s first world champion ski jumper

PLANICA: Alexandria Loutitt on Wednesday became Canada’s first world ski jumping champion, adding the title to her global junior triumph Loutitt, who was part of the Canadian squad which took bronze in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, won with a score of 264.4 points to take gold on the big hill.

Norway’s Maren Lundby, the defending champion, claimed silver with 254.0 points.

Katharina Althaus of Germany, world champion on the normal hill and chasing a fourth gold at the tournament, was third with 245.9 points.

Loutitt, 19, completed a golden winter after sweeping to the world junior title on home ground at Whistler last month.