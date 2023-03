INDORE: Australia suffered a swift and brutal batting collapse on day two of the third Test against India on Thursday to be all out for 197, giving the visitors a lead of 88 runs.

Australia take comfortable lead after Kuhnemann’s five-for

Resuming on 156-4, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb survived the first hour in Indore but once they were out India ripped through the rest of the order with Umesh Yadav taking three wickets.