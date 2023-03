HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday as US rate hike worries returned to the fore after two Federal Reserve officials warned they would have to go higher for longer to rein in inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.92 percent, or 190.25 points, to 20,429.46.

China stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.69 points, to 3,310.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.52 percent, or 11.18 points, to 2,152.64. AFP