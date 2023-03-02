Post-verdict scenario: PML-N decides to devise joint strategy

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to devise a joint strategy by consulting its coalition partners to deal with the situation arising out of the Supreme Court’s verdict which ruled on Wednesday that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be held within 90 days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the PML-N, chaired a consultative meeting of the senior party leaders, legal advisers, including Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and held deliberations on the apex court’s ruling soon after the top court announced its verdict.

PML-N sources maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held consultations with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif who advised the senior party leadership to consult coalition partners for devising a joint strategy with parties both within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other ruling parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

They said that the meeting decided the prime minister will hold consultations with the top leadership of the ruling coalition, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other top leaders of the coalition partners.

Additionally, they added that the prime minister will also chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Thursday) to deliberate upon the prevailing political situation of the country in the wake of the apex court’s verdict, besides discussing other agenda items.

