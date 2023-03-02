AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi administers oath to Fauzia Viqar as federal ombudsperson

Naveed Butt Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace.

The oath-taking ceremony held on Wednesday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior government officials.

The president on Tuesday made the new appointment after the completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

Fauzia Viqar is a Pakistani human rights activist with a focus on women’s rights. He was currently an independent director at Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited. She is the former chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, serving from 2014 to 2019. Since August 2019, she has worked as the chief elective officer of the consultancy firm Rah Center for Management and Development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi Fauzia Viqar federal ombudsperson

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi administers oath to Fauzia Viqar as federal ombudsperson

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Read more stories