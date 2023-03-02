Alvi administers oath to Fauzia Viqar as federal ombudsperson

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace.

The oath-taking ceremony held on Wednesday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior government officials.

The president on Tuesday made the new appointment after the completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

Fauzia Viqar is a Pakistani human rights activist with a focus on women’s rights. He was currently an independent director at Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited. She is the former chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, serving from 2014 to 2019. Since August 2019, she has worked as the chief elective officer of the consultancy firm Rah Center for Management and Development.

